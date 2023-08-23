Theme
Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters perform a flight during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia, on August 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Russia scrambles MiG-29 fighter to intercept Norwegian aircraft approaching border

A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian military plane over the Barents Sea on Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said.

It said the Norwegian aircraft, a US-made P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, was nearing the Russian border but turned back after being approached by the Russian MiG-29 fighter.

Tensions between Russia and NATO, of which Norway is a member, are at their highest for decades because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia reported a similar incident over the Barents Sea, off its Arctic coast, on August 14.

