Russia scrambles MiG-29 fighter to intercept Norwegian aircraft approaching border

A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian military plane over the Barents Sea on Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said.



It said the Norwegian aircraft, a US-made P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, was nearing the Russian border but turned back after being approached by the Russian MiG-29 fighter.



Tensions between Russia and NATO, of which Norway is a member, are at their highest for decades because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Russia reported a similar incident over the Barents Sea, off its Arctic coast, on August 14.



Read more:

Russia says jets scrambled to intercept two drones over Black Sea

Advertisement

Ukraine says Russian attack on port of Izmail destroyed 13,000 tons of grain

Russia replaces aerospace forces chief Surovikin, who vanished after Wagner uprising