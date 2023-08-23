Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Kristo, North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic attend a dinner at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, August 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Kristo, North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic attend a dinner at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, August 21, 2023. (Reuters)

Serbia joins Ukraine-led platform for Crimea reintegration, shifting away from Russia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Serbia on Wednesday joined a Ukraine-led platform on the reintegration of Crimea, signalling a swing away from Russia, a historical ally and its sole supplier of natural gas.

The move comes a day after a meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Athens, described by both leaders as good and open.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In an online address to the forum, Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Serbia “sincerely regrets the suffering of Ukraine and Ukrainian people.”

She emphasized “our commitment to upholding the principles of international law, territorial integrity and political independence of states,” adding, “We genuinely empathise with ... the Ukrainian people and Ukraine who have a true friend in Serbia.”

The Crimea Platform was launched by Zelenskyy in 2021 with the aim of reintegrating the Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

A total of 67 countries and organisations, including the United States, Great Britain, NATO and the European Union have joined the platform since.

Serbia has repeatedly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations and other international forums, but has so far refused to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Ukraine does not recognise Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Belgrade, in turn, does not recognise Russia’s annexation of Crimea and parts of Ukraine which it occupies.

Serbia remains entirely dependant on natural gas supplies from Russia and maintains trade and military ties with Moscow. But Belgrade is also seeking to join the European Union and diversify its energy supplies.

In April, leaked Pentagon documents showed Serbia had agreed to supply arms and ammunition to Kyiv, or sent them to Ukraine.

Vucic said Serbia had never sold weapons or ammunition to Ukraine or Russia although Serbian arms might have reached the battlefield via third countries.

Read more:

Balkan leaders sign declaration in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy holds ‘good’ and ‘open’ talks with Serbian president

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Athens to meet EU, Balkan leaders: Greek officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size