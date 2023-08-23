Ship traffic resumes in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension

Ship traffic in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels as of 0820 GMT on Wednesday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one ship, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

According to a report shared by the agency, Liberia-flagged tanker Guanyin carrying diesel fuel and vacuum gasoil had an engine failure at the strait's northern entrance and two tugs were dispatched for assistance.

