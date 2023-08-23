Theme
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Ship traffic resumes in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension

Reuters, Istanbul 
Published: Updated:
Ship traffic in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels as of 0820 GMT on Wednesday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one ship, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

According to a report shared by the agency, Liberia-flagged tanker Guanyin carrying diesel fuel and vacuum gasoil had an engine failure at the strait's northern entrance and two tugs were dispatched for assistance.

