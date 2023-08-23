Three dead in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine: Authorities

Russian strikes hit two villages near the eastern Ukraine city of Lyman, killing three people and wounding two others late Tuesday, authorities said.

“Three people were killed and one wounded in Torkse, another civilian was wounded in Zakitne,” the head of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, posted on Telegram.

