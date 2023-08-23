Theme
Taiwan's armed forces hold two days of routine drills to show combat readiness ahead of Lunar New Year holidays at a military base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on January 11, 2023. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

US approves $500 mln sale of F-16 IRST systems to Taiwan: Pentagon

The State Department has approved the $500 million sale of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems to Taiwan, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon said there would be no “Major Defense Equipment (MDE),” in the sale and that it was consistent with US law and policy.

“This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the Pentagon said.

According to the US, Taiwan will not have any difficulty absorbing the equipment into its armed forces and the deal will not alter the “basic military balance” in the region.

The Pentagon also said the sale would improve Taiwan’s capability to meet current and future threats by contributing to its abilities to defend its airspace, provide regional security, and increase interoperability with the US through its F-16 program.

