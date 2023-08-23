Theme
Ukrainian servicemen of the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines pose for a photograph with the Ukrainian flag in the liberated village of Storozheve, in Dontesk region, Ukraine, in the still image taken from a social media video released on June 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine forces raise national flag in Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian forces have raised the national flag in the settlement of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Kyiv’s military said on Wednesday, though it was not clear whether the entire community had been liberated from Russian forces.

“A historic day! Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade set up the flag of Ukraine in the village of Robotyne, in one of the hottest destinations – Melitopol,” the brigade said in a post on its Telegram channel.

Kyiv seeks to recapture the strategic southern city of Melitopol as part of its counter-offensive against Russia’s full-scale 2022 invasion.

