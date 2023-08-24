Theme
Remnants of houses and rubbish is seen in the Dnipro river which flooded after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. REUTERS
Remnants of houses and rubbish is seen in the Dnipro river which flooded after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Early morning strike injures people in Ukraine’s Dnipro

Reuters
A strike hit Ukrainian city Dnipro early in the morning on Thursday and left an unknown number of people injured, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lisak said.

“A hit. There are injuries. All the information will follow,” he said on his channel on the Telegram app.

