Former Trump aide Mark Meadows surrenders in Georgia 2020 election subversion case

Mark Meadows, one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case, surrendered to Fulton County authorities and was booked on Thursday, according to records posted on the county sheriff’s website.

