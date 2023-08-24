Former Trump aide Mark Meadows surrenders in Georgia 2020 election subversion case
Mark Meadows, one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case, surrendered to Fulton County authorities and was booked on Thursday, according to records posted on the county sheriff’s website.
