Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in Washington. (Reuters)
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in Washington. (File photo: Reuters)

Former Trump aide Mark Meadows surrenders in Georgia 2020 election subversion case

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size