France has ‘reasonable doubts’ over Wagner’s Prigozhin plane crash: Spokesman
France said Thursday that there were “reasonable doubts” about the cause of the plane crash that presumably killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group.
“We don’t yet know the circumstances of this crash. We can have some reasonable doubts,” government spokesman Olivier Veran told France 2 television.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Asked about US President Joe Biden’s claim that little “happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind,” Veran agreed that “as a general rule, that’s a truth that can be established.”
Prigozhin was “the man who did Putin’s dirty work. What he has done is inseparable from the policies of Putin, who gave him responsibility to carry out abuses as the head of Wagner,” he said.
“Prigozhin leaves behind him mass graves. He leaves behind him messes across a large part of the globe, I’m thinking of Africa, Ukraine, and Russia itself.”
Read more:
Russian mercenary Prigozhin’s plane appeared fine on radar 30 seconds before crash
Prigozhin ‘a murderer’ who ‘won’t be missed’: Belarus opposition head
Embraer, whose plane carried Prigozhin, says it is compliant with Russia sanctions
-
Putin may have been behind Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane crash, Biden saysUS President Joe Biden suggested that Russia’s Vladimir Putin could have been behind the plane crash that reportedly killed Wagner chief Yevgeny ... World News
-
Wagner affiliated channel claims Prigozhin’s plane was shot down by defense ministryThe plane in which Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board was “shot down” in the sky over the Tver region by the Russian Defense ... World News
-
Wagner chief Prigozhin killed in plane crash near MoscowRussian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead, a Telegram channel affiliated with his Wagner mercenary group reported on Wednesday.“The head of ... World News