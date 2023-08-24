Georgia prosecutor proposes October 2023 trial date for Trump's 2020 election scheme
The Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor pursuing election subversion charges against Donald Trump has proposed an Oct. 23, 2023 start for a trial against the former US president and his 18 co-defendants, a court filing showed on Thursday.
