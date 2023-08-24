Kyiv intel chief: There will be ground operations in Crimea, recovery of territories

The Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said on Thursday that action in Crimea will not be limited to strikes, there will be a ground operation carried out and reclaiming of occupied territories.

“The importance of the special operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea is about people remembering and believing that victory, their liberation and return to normal life is not far off. No one has forgotten about them, and no one is going to leave them there,” state news agency Ukrinform cited the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, as saying.

He added: “When certain strikes occur on the territory of Crimea, it will not end there. There will be a ground operation, there will be a return of our territories. Soon everyone will see their return home.”

Earlier, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) with the support of the Ukrainian Naval Forces launched a “special operation” in Russian-occupied Crimea. “The special operations units used watercraft and landed on the shore near such settlements as Olenivka and Maiak,” and fought with Russian forces, costing them losses in personnel and equipment, GUR said.

The GUR reported: “All objectives and tasks were fulfilled. As the special operation was completed, Ukrainian defenders left the scene without casualties.”

