Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, August 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, August 14, 2023. (Reuters)

Massive landslide in India’s Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A massive landslide in India’s Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday has left several people feared trapped under the debris, local media reported.

Television channels showed images of several buildings on a hillside come crashing down, along with trees and rubble, in the state’s Kullu region.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The state’s chief minister said the administration had identified the risk and evacuated a commercial building two days earlier.

Landslides in Himachal Pradesh killed more than 50 people earlier this month, with houses flattened and buses and cars hanging on the edge precipices after roads gave way.

Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighboring Pakistan and Nepal in recent years, with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.

Read more:

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

Qatar sovereign wealth fund invests $1 bln in Ambani’s retail arm

Railway bridge collapses in India’s Mizoram killing at least 17

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size