People watch a live stream of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing on the moon, inside an auditorium of Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad, India, August 23, 2023. (Reuters)
Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

Reuters
The moon rover of India’s Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday morning to begin its exploration of the lunar surface, the country’s space agency said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to achieve this feat.

“The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!” the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said in its message.

