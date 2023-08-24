Prigozhin ‘a murderer’ who ‘won’t be missed’: Belarus opposition head

The exiled leader of the opposition of Belarus, where some Wagner fighters moved after their short-lived mutiny in Russia, said Wednesday that no Belarusian would miss Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is feared dead in a plane crash.

“The criminal Prigozhin won’t be missed in Belarus. He was a murderer and should be remembered as such. His death might dismantle Wagner’s presence in Belarus, reducing the threat to our nation and neighbors,” Belarusian opposition chief Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on social media.

Advertisement

Developing