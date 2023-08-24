Russia’s return to grain deal depends on conditions being met: Lavrov informs UN

Russia will return to the Black Sea grain deal only if the West fulfils its obligations to Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

“In response to a question from the UN Secretary-General about the prospects for resuming the “Black Sea initiative”, Sergei Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s position...about its readiness to return to participation in it only if all obligations to the Russian side are actually fulfilled,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

