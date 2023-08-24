Russia says its downed Ukrainian drones in latest attack

Russian air defenses downed three Ukrainian drones, Moscow’s defense ministry said on Thursday, without giving details of damage or casualties.

Two drones sent by Kyiv “were destroyed by air defense over the territory of the Bryansk region” which borders Ukraine, the defense ministry wrote on Telegram.

Another drone “was detected and destroyed by air defense over the territory of Kaluga region” southwest of Mos-cow, it added.

It gave no details on damage or casualties.

Moscow and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return” the conflict to Russia.

On Wednesday, a Ukrainian drone strike killed three people in the Russian border region of Belgorod, the local governor said.

The same day, a drone crashed into a skyscraper in a Moscow business district and smashed a window, without causing any casualties, authorities said.

It was the sixth consecutive night the Moscow region had been targeted by drone strikes.

