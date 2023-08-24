Theme
Passengers watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a space rocket, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, August 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Passengers watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a space rocket, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, August 24, 2023. (Reuters)

South Korea, US and Japan ‘strongly condemn’ North Korea launch

Reuters, Seoul
South Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin and his US and Japan counterparts on Thursday “strongly condemned” a North Korean rocket launch which they said was a ballistic missile disguised as a space rocket, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The ministers also agreed during a phone call to consider unilateral sanctions responding to Thursday’s launch, the ministry said.

