Ukraine says conducted ‘special operation’ in Crimea, ‘all goals’ achieved

Ukraine’s navy and military intelligence carried out a “special operation” overnight in which service personnel landed on Russian-occupied Crimea, the defense ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence said on Thursday.



“Special units on watercraft landed on the shore in the area of Olenivka and Mayak settlements,” it said, adding that “all goals” had been achieved and casualties inflicted on the enemy. It did not identify the goals.



Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.



