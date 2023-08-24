Theme
Russian investigators and emergency services' members gather near a destroyed car at the accident scene on the damaged section of a road following an alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge, that connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait, in this still image taken from video released July 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says conducted ‘special operation’ in Crimea, ‘all goals’ achieved

Ukraine’s navy and military intelligence carried out a “special operation” overnight in which service personnel landed on Russian-occupied Crimea, the defense ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence said on Thursday.

“Special units on watercraft landed on the shore in the area of Olenivka and Mayak settlements,” it said, adding that “all goals” had been achieved and casualties inflicted on the enemy. It did not identify the goals.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

