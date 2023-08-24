Zelenskyy says Ukraine not involved in reported death of Wagner’s Prigozhin

Ukraine was not involved in the reported death of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying on Thursday.



“We had nothing to do with it. Everybody realizes who has something to do with it,” Zelenskyy was quoted as telling journalists.

