A large fire broke out in a railway arch in Southwark, central London, on August 17, 2022. (Twitter)
Firefighters battle large blaze in east London

Reuters, London
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were battling a huge fire in east London on Friday with clouds of black smoke visible across the city’s skyline.

The fire is at a business center in Bow, Tower Hamlets, according to London Fire Brigade.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage,” London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

