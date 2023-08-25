Japan scrambles jets to monitor Chinese bombers between Okinawa and Miyako islands
Japan’s defense ministry on Friday said it scrambled jet fighters to monitor two Chinese air force bombers flying between Okinawa and Miyako islands in the morning.
The Chinese H-6 bombers were spotted flying through the strait between southwest Japan’s Okinawa and Miyako islands, the ministry said. Okinawa is home to one of the major US military bases in Asia-Pacific.
