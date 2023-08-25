Theme
Japan's Self-Defense Force's F-15 fighter jets (top and 2nd from top) conduct an air exercise with U.S. Navy F/A 18 Hornet aircrafts in the skies above the Sea of Japan, Japan, in this photo released by the Air Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan November 13, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Japan's Self-Defense Force's F-15 fighter jets (top and 2nd from top) conduct an air exercise with US Navy F/A 18 Hornet aircrafts in the skies above the Sea of Japan, Japan, in this photo released by the Air Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan. (File photo: Reuters)

Japan scrambles jets to monitor Chinese bombers between Okinawa and Miyako islands

Reuters
Japan’s defense ministry on Friday said it scrambled jet fighters to monitor two Chinese air force bombers flying between Okinawa and Miyako islands in the morning.

The Chinese H-6 bombers were spotted flying through the strait between southwest Japan’s Okinawa and Miyako islands, the ministry said. Okinawa is home to one of the major US military bases in Asia-Pacific.

