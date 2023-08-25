Theme
A fighter from Russian Wagner mercenary group conducts training for Belarusian soldiers on a range near the town of Osipovichi, Belarus July 14, 2023 in this still image taken from handout video. Voen Tv/Belarusian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
A fighter from Russian Wagner mercenary group conducts training for Belarusian soldiers on a range near the town of Osipovichi, Belarus on July 14, 2023 in this still image taken from handout video. (Reuters)

Russia’s Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath

AFP
Members of Russian paramilitary groups will have to swear an oath to the Russian flag, according to a presidential decree signed Friday, two days after the presumed death of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The measure, aimed at “forming the spiritual and moral foundations for the defense of the Russian Federation,” applies to members of volunteer formations - a term usually describing mercenary groups - according to the decree published on the presidential website.

