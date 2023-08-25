Theme
UK considers donating anti-air missiles to Ukraine amid Russian invasion, Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on March 9, 2022. (Twitter)
UK considers donating anti-air missiles to Ukraine amid Russian invasion, Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on March 9, 2022. (File photo: Twitter)

Russia says Ukraine tried to attack its territory with missile

Russian military said early on Friday that Ukraine tried to attack civilian targets on its territory with a modified S-200 missile.

The missile was destroyed by air defence systems over the Kaluga region, which borders Moscow, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

