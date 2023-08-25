Theme
A man walks along a street near the embassy of Finland in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. (Reuters)
Russian embassy in Finland aware of detention of Russian citizen on Kyiv’s request

Reuters
The Russian embassy in Helsinki said it had been informed of the detention of a Russian citizen in Finland on Ukraine’s request and was taking steps to offer consular assistance, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Friday.

