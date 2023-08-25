Spain seizes 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador in biggest seizure to date

Spanish police and customs officials on Friday announced the seizure of nearly 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador, saying it marked Spain’s biggest seizure to date.



The seizure, which took place on Wednesday in the southern port of Algeciras, is “the biggest concealed cargo of cocaine in Spain to date,” they said in a joint statement.



The find was hidden in banana crates in a refrigerated container, they added.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The operation is “an unprecedented blow for one of the biggest criminal organizations at world level in cocaine distribution,” they said, without identifying the organization.



Its recipients were meant to be the main criminal networks in Europe, they added.



The logos of more than 30 European criminal groups who had been destined to take delivery of the cargo were found inside.



The organization which undertook the transport was able to send 40 containers a month to Europe thanks to a vast commercial network and also used the northwestern port of Vigo, the officials said.



Read more:

Lebanon hands over notorious drug dealer arrested near Beirut to Italy

Advertisement

Police intercept boat carrying two ton of cocaine off north Spain

US suspends coca crops monitoring in Colombia amid surge in cocaine production