Former US President Donald Trump arrives to turn himself in to be processed at Fulton County Jail after his Georgia indictment, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, August 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Trump arrives at Georgia jail to surrender in election racketeering case

AFP
Former US president Donald Trump arrived at a county jail in Georgia on Thursday to turn himself in for arrest on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election result in the key southern state.

The 77-year-old billionaire, accused of racketeering and conspiracy offenses, will be booked in his fourth criminal case amid a period of unprecedented courtroom drama, as he tries to balance appearing in the dock with running another White House campaign.

Read more:

Trump arrives in Georgia to face 2020 election subversion charges

Georgia prosecutor proposes October 2023 trial date for Trump's 2020 election scheme

