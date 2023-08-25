Trump arrives at Georgia jail to surrender in election racketeering case

Former US president Donald Trump arrived at a county jail in Georgia on Thursday to turn himself in for arrest on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election result in the key southern state.

The 77-year-old billionaire, accused of racketeering and conspiracy offenses, will be booked in his fourth criminal case amid a period of unprecedented courtroom drama, as he tries to balance appearing in the dock with running another White House campaign.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Trump arrives in Georgia to face 2020 election subversion charges

Georgia prosecutor proposes October 2023 trial date for Trump's 2020 election scheme