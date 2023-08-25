Theme
A view shows the Domodedovo airport outside Moscow, Russia August 21, 2023. (Reuters)
A view shows the Domodedovo airport outside Moscow, Russia August 21, 2023. (Reuters)

Two Moscow airports suspend flights: TASS

Reuters
Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports suspended flights early on Friday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

Residents of the Russian regions of Tula and Kaluga earlier posted on social media about explosions they heard in the night, Russian online media outlet Baza reported.

Flights were also briefly disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesday during Ukrainian drone attacks.

