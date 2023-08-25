Theme
The flags alley is seen outside the United Nations building during the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2023. REUTERS
UN reopens European headquarters in Geneva after shutting it due to intrusion

Reuters, Geneva
The United Nations has reopened its European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland after earlier on Friday shutting it due to an intrusion.

“Please be informed that the issue at the Palais des Nations has now been solved. All the access points have been reopened,” it said in a statement.

A spokesperson later told Reuters the closure was due to a “perimeter intrusion” earlier on Friday morning.

The Palais des Nations building houses the UN Human Rights Council and is a hub for diplomats, humanitarian workers and state officials.

