Ukraine’s Zelenskyy discusses Black Sea grain deal with Turkey’s FM in Kyiv

Turkey’s foreign minister on Friday met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks aimed at reviving a deal with Russia allowing the safe passage of grain across the Black Sea.



The Turkish foreign ministry released pictures of Hakan Fidan shaking hands with Zelenskyy.



Diplomats had earlier said the talks would focus on the UN and Turkey-brokered grain agreement, which Russia pulled out of last month.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Zelenskyy said “many important issues were discussed” in a statement following talks with Fidan, naming in particular “risks posed by the Russian blockade of the Black Sea grain corridor.”



Tensions have escalated in the key waterway since Russia last month exited a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN that guaranteed safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports from three southern ports.



The first civilian ship to leave Ukraine in defiance of Russia’s blockade arrived earlier this month to Istanbul.



Read more:

Kremlin says Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan expected to meet soon

Advertisement

Seven PKK members killed in two Turkish drone strikes in Iraq's Kurdistan

UAE embassy in Turkey discusses medical tourism at Turkish-Arab Summit