Warner Bros postpones ‘Dune’ sequel, ‘Lord of the Rings’ due to Hollywood strike

The Warner Bros movie studio will delay the planned November release of a big-budget “Dune” sequel until March, a studio spokesperson said on Thursday, because its stars cannot promote the movie during the Hollywood actors’ strike.

The move deals a blow to cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and others still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Dune” was one of the most anticipated films on the late 2023 schedule.

The shift of “Dune: Part Two” prompted Warner Bros to delay “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” by one month until April. An animated “Lord of the Rings” film will be pushed from April until December.

“Dune: Part Two” stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in a sci-fi sequel based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource.

The SAG-AFTRA actors union has been on strike since July 14, and top stars are refusing to promote upcoming films and TV shows during the work stoppage.

