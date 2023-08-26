Russia says destroyed drone approaching Moscow, another close to border with Ukraine

Russia said Saturday that its air defenses shot down one drone approaching Moscow and another in a border region while Ukrainian shelling wounded four in a border town.



Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula have been hit by a wave of drone attacks in recent days as Kyiv warns it will carry the conflict back to Russia.



The Russian defense ministry said one drone was destroyed approaching Moscow at around 03:00 Moscow time (0000 GMT) and another close to the border in Belgorod region at 09:00 (0600 GMT).



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Moscow, which was rarely attacked during the early stages of the conflict, is now being targeted by almost daily drone strikes.



“Tonight, air defense forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow in the Istrinskii district,” the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.



“Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working on the site,” he added.



The drone attacks came as the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said Kyiv shelled the town of Urazovo, about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Ukrainian border, injuring four people.



Russian regions bordering Ukraine have regularly reported indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv’s armed forces and occasional cross-border incursions.



“The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the town of Urazovo in Valuysky municipal district with Grad shells,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.



He said Ukraine used “cluster munitions” in the attack, and that residential homes and an agricultural shop were hit.



“According to preliminary data, there are 4 victims - three men and one woman. All of them have shrapnel wounds,” he added.

Read more:

Advertisement

Lukashenko says he warned Prigozhin to ‘watch out,’ insists Wagner to stay in Belarus

Black Sea deal must be renewed: Ukraine, Turkey FM

Ukraine hits Russian military base in annexed Crimea: GUR intelligence agency