Hong Kong-flagged container ship Joseph Schulte leaves the sea port, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on August 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Second ship since grain deal expiry leaves Ukraine’s Odesa

The second ship to leave Ukraine’s port city of Odesa since Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal set sail for Bulgaria on Saturday, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on the Telegram app.

Honcharenko posted a photograph of what he said was the ship leaving the port.

The Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Primus is moving from Odesa to the port of Varna in Bulgaria, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported citing the MarineTraffic database.

Odesa’s three seaports shipped tens of millions of tons of grain during Russia’s invasion under a UN-brokered deal which collapsed in July after Moscow withdrew.

Russian forces have since targeted Ukrainian ports with volleys of missiles and kamikaze drones.

