Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Investigators work outside a damaged block of flats hit by shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Makiivka (Makeyevka), Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Investigators work outside a damaged block of flats hit by shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Makiivka (Makeyevka), Russian-controlled Ukraine. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Two people killed by Russian shelling in Podoly in eastern Ukraine: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Two people were killed and another wounded on Saturday when Russian shelling hit a cafe in the village of Podoly in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, local governor Oleh Synehubov said.

“The enemy hit a civilian object - a cafe where local residents were during the day,” Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

Podoly was occupied shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but the village was retaken by Kyiv in a counteroffensive last September.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian forces have been attempting to push forward on the Kharkiv region frontline in recent weeks. The Ukrainian army has acknowledged fighting there has become more difficult but says it is holding the line.

Read more:

Ukraine hits Russian military base in annexed Crimea: GUR intelligence agency

Advertisement

Ukraine will speed up advance on southern front: Commander

Russia says destroys 42 Ukraine-launched drones over Crimea

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size