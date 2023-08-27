Labour shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves drops support for UK wealth tax
The UK’s main opposition party ruled out imposing a wealth tax in an apparent policy shift heading toward the next general election, the Sunday Telegraph reported, citing an interview.
Labour Party shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves also told the newspaper that she wouldn’t increase the threshold for the top rate of tax, now set at 45 pence. The country’s overall tax burden is high enough, and the party’s spending plans don’t require rais-ing such amounts of revenue, she said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I don’t see the way to prosperity as being through taxation,” Reeves said, adding that she is “very much in favor of wealth creation.” The party doesn’t “have any spending plans that require us to raise £12 billion,” Reeves said.
The commitment marks a shift for Labour, reversing a pledge by leader Keir Starmer from 2020 to hike the top rate of income tax, the Telegraph said. Reeves had previously said that “people who get their income through wealth should have to pay more,” according to the newspaper.
Labor would use a national wealth fund of 8 billion pounds ($10 billion) to invest in cleaner energy industries such a car battery manufacturing and carbon capture as it competes with other countries for investment, Reeves told the Telegraph.
Read more:
Key Boris Johnson ally resigns, delivers attack on British PM
Resignation of UK minister underlines divide in Sunak’s Conservative Party
UK PM Sunak hits back at predecessor Johnson over honors for allies in latest row
-
UK opposition’s Starmer demands election amid Johnson resignation ‘farce’UK opposition leader Keir Starmer on Sunday demanded a general election as three MPs from the ruling Conservative Party, including Boris Johnson, quit ... World News
-
Labour leader Starmer plans to block new North Sea oil, gas projects: TimesUK Labour leader Keir Starmer will announce plans to block all new North Sea oil and gas developments and limit borrowing to green investment, the ... World News
-
UK PM Rishi Sunak mistakenly breached parliament’s code of conduct: WatchdogBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did not properly declare his wife’s shareholding in a childcare company which stood to benefit from new government ... World News
-
Rishi Sunak eyes AI Summit as chance to reclaim pioneering role for UKRishi Sunak has spent months saying he wants the UK to lead the world in developing and regulating artificial intelligence. That strategy is finally ... Technology
-
PM Sunak seeks to end UK public sector strikes with pay raise offerPrime Minister Rishi Sunak signed off on pay rises for millions of public sector workers in the UK, as he tries to draw a line under a months-long ... Economy
-
Resignation of UK minister underlines divide in Sunak’s Conservative PartyBritish international environment minister Zac Goldsmith resigned on Friday, saying Britain had lost its claim to a global leadership role on climate ... World News
-
UK PM Sunak hits back at predecessor Johnson over honors for allies in latest rowBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lashed out at his predecessor Boris Johnson Monday in a row over political honors for allies of the former ... World News
-
Johnson Partygate report won’t distract government, says Sunak’s deputyA damning report that found former Conservative premier Boris Johnson deliberately and repeatedly misled UK lawmakers over lockdown parties in Downing ... World News