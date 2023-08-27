London’s Metropolitan Police force on alert after IT ‘hack’ of staff files
London’s Metropolitan Police force said Sunday it was taking security measures after “unauthorized access to the IT system of one of its suppliers,” following data breaches at other forces.
The company in question had access to the names, ranks, photos, vetting levels and pay numbers for officers and staff, but not addresses, phone numbers or financial details, it said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Sun on Sunday newspaper reported that “cyber crooks pene-trated the IT systems. of the firm which reportedly prints identity cards and staff passes for the Met, the UK’s biggest police force.
Scotland Yard said the force was now working with the company to understand if there had been any security breach relating to its data.
According to a spokesman, it was unable to say when the breach occurred or how many personnel might be affected.
“Security measures have been taken... as a result of this report,” the force said in a statement.
The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said the breach would “cause colleagues incredible concern and anger.”
“We share that sense of fury… this is a staggering security breach that should never have happened,” said vice chair Rick Prior.
It follows an admission this month by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) that personal data on all serving members was mistakenly published in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.
Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff included the sur-name and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they were based and the unit they worked in.
The error comes months after the terrorism threat level in the UK-run province was increased to “severe” in response to an assassination attempt on a senior police officer by dissident republicans.
After the PSNI breach was revealed, Norfolk and Suffolk Police also announced that the personal data of more than 1,000 people –- including crime victims –- was included in another FOI response.
On Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office after noticing “a significant and unexplained reduction in data stored on its systems.”
Read more: London’s police force steps up crackdown on rogue officers
-
Police arrest suspect in stabbing incident near the British Museum in LondonA man was arrested after stabbing another man outside the British Museum in London on Tuesday, police said.The museum, famous for housing the Rosetta ... World News
-
Man arrested after two people stabbed at London hospital: PoliceA man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital on Wednesday in an incident which is not currently being treated as ... World News
-
London’s police force steps up crackdown on rogue officersLondon’s police force said on Thursday it had dismissed dozens of officers in the last six months and was going through older misconduct cases in its ... World News
-
London’s Met police institutionally racist and sexist, major review findsLondon’s Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic and unable to police itself, an independent review said on Tuesday ... World News
-
Serial rapist and abuser sacked from London police forceA British police officer who admitted 24 counts of rape against 12 women and a string of sex offences over two decades was formally sacked on ... World News
-
UK police arrest 22-year-old man over shooting near London churchBritish police said on Monday a 22-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a seven-year-old girl was left with ... World News
-
Protests in London over fatal police shooting of Chris KabaDozens of protesters gathered outside the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police on Saturday, accusing the force of racism following the fatal ... World News
-
Two officers stabbed in central London: UK policeTwo police officers were stabbed early Friday in central London and were hospitalized and a suspect who was tasered and arrested is also in hospital, ... World News
-
UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square near Jubilee celebrationsBritish police said on Saturday they had briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen ... World News