President Xi urges Xinjiang officials to crack down on religious crimes
Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Xinjiang officials to further encourage assimilation of Muslims and curtail illegal religious activities during a visit to the autonomous region on Saturday.
“We should always give top priority to social stability,” Xi said in a meeting with local government officials in the capital, Urumqi. He stressed the importance of maintaining order and peace in Xinjiang and ensuring long-term stability.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Over the past decade, Xi has tightened China’s grip on the region, which is home to millions of Muslim Uyghurs, with additional state surveillance and an expansion of a labor program that Western critics say is tantamount to forced labor. China has denied any human rights abuses in Xinjiang, at one point calling the allegations “the lie of the century.”
Stability in Xinjiang is also key to increased local economic development, Xi said during his visit. The region can promote resources-based industries and is encouraged to build more agricultural and solar industrial parks, according to Xi. Economic cooperation and personnel exchanges between Xinjiang and inland provinces will be supported, he added.
Earlier this year, the US expanded a ban on imports from Xinjiang, placing two more companies on its so-called entity list.
Read more: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN
-
VW investors question how Xinjiang plant audit will be runWhile investors welcomed Volkswagen’s decision to audit its jointly-owned plant in Xinjiang, China, some are questioning how it will be run and ... Business
-
Volkswagen under fire over Xinjiang plant after China chief visitVolkswagen faced a barrage of criticism from campaigners on Tuesday after the head of its Chinese business said he saw no sign of forced labor during ... Aviation & Transport
-
China’s Xinjiang eases some COVID-19 restrictions after protestsChina’s western Xinjiang region eased some COVID-19 restrictions in its capital Urumqi on Monday, after a deadly fire in the city blamed on virus ... Coronavirus
-
Xinjiang officials seek to calm lockdown anger after deadly fireChinese officials in the western provincial capital of Xinjiang sought to calm public anger following a fire whose death toll some claimed was made ... World News
-
UN cooperation ‘in danger’ after Xinjiang reportChina’s ambassador in Geneva warned Friday that Beijing's cooperation with the UN rights office was “in danger” after it published a report listing ... World News
-
UN urges China to ‘take on board’ Xinjiang recommendationsUnited Nations head Antonio Guterres urged China Thursday to follow the recommendations of a UN report that found credible allegations of torture and ... World News
-
China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UNChina’s “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the country’s Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, ... World News