A Russian SU-30 military plane escorted a US reconnaissance Reaper drone on Sunday over the Black Sea, RIA news agency reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

TASS news agency said the drone had not breached Russia’s state border.

Read more:

Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

Russia downs two drones as one man killed near border