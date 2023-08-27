Air crash during exercise in Australia kills three US Marines, five serious

Three US Marines have died after an Osprey aircraft crashed Sunday on a remote tropical island north of Australia's mainland, US military officials said.



“There were a total of 23 personnel on board. Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition,” a US Marines official said in a statement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the helicopter crash “tragic.”



Five Marines had been transported to Darwin and efforts were underway to take all the injured there, after their Osprey crashed on the remote Tiwi Islands after 9 a.m. (0100 GMT), said Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy.



“We are doing everything we can to return them safely to Darwin for treatment,” Murphy told a press conference in the territory's capital Darwin, adding that Australian Defense Force and the US Marines were involved in the effort.



Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles told a news conference that there was a “wide range” of injuries.



Australian personnel were not involved in the crash that occurred during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023, Albanese said.



“Our focus as a government and as a department of defense is very much on incident response and on making sure that everysupport and assistance is given at this difficult time,” the prime minister told a previously scheduled press conference in Western Australia.



The US and Australia, a key ally in the Pacific, have been step-ping up military cooperation in recent years in the face of an increasingly assertive China.



Four Australian soldiers were killed last month during large bilat-eral exercises when their helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland.

