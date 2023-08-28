Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US President Joe Biden addresses a joint press conference with Finland's President after the US-Nordic leaders summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden addresses a joint press conference with Finland's President after the US-Nordic leaders summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023. (AFP)

Biden to visit Vietnam, meet key leaders in September, White House says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam on Sept. 10 and meet with top officials to discuss a range of issues from technology and the economy to regional stability and climate change, the White House said on Monday.

Biden will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders in Hanoi before traveling to Alaska to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, it added.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

While in Hanoi, Biden and Vietnamese officials will discuss deepening the two countries’ ties as well as boosting “a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy,” the White House said in a statement after Biden earlier this month announced plans for the trip.

The two once-warring countries are weighing their ties as an increasingly assertive China is looming large. While Washington is eager to upgrade relations, Vietnam must also weigh any reaction by its powerful neighbor.

Washington considers Hanoi one of its top partners in the region, especially as the memory of Vietnam War era increasingly fades. Biden and Trong spoke by phone in March, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the southeast Asian nation one month later.

Trong, Vietnam’s most powerful figure, last year became the first foreign leader to meet President Xi Jinping in Beijing after the Chinese leader secured a precedent-breaking third term.

Read more: Lawmakers urge Biden to resolve offloading delay of seized Iran oil tanker

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size