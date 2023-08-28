EU declares full support for French ambassador in Niger amid political turmoil

The European Union on Monday expressed its “full support” for the French ambassador to Niger, after the soldiers who seized power in the country demanded his departure.

“The decision of the putschists to expel the French ambassador is a new provocation which cannot in any way help to find a diplomatic solution to the current crisis,” said Nabila Massrali, EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs, adding that the EU “does not recognise” the authorities that seized power in Niger on July 26.

