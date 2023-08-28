Militant attack on church worshippers in Congo’s Ituri province kills 14

At least 14 people were killed in the eastern Congolese province of Ituri on Sunday, after militants attacked worshippers praying in a church, a local official and a civil society leader said on Monday.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, was behind the attack, Djugu territory administrator Ruphin Mapela and civil society leader Dieudonne Lossa told Reuters.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They said that 9 civilians, 4 assailants and a soldier were killed.

CODECO claims to defend the interests of Lendu farmers, who have long been in conflict with Hema herders.

The CODECO raids have worsened a longstanding humanitarian crisis in Ituri province, where some 3 million people are in desperate need of aid, according to a UN humanitarian agency.

Read more:

Deadly road crash in Iraq claims lives of nine Iranian pilgrims heading to Karbala

US Secretary of State urges de-escalation amid tensions between Rwanda and Congo

UN revises toll from DR Congo’s Kishishe massacre to 171