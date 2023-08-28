Russia destroys drones approaching Moscow, region near Ukraine border

Russian air defenses destroyed a drone approaching Moscow and two in a region bordering Ukraine, authorities said early Monday.

Air defenses in the Lyubertsy district southeast of the capital “destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow,” the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, without naming an attacker.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports. Emergency services are on the scene.”

Russia’s defense ministry also said air defenses destroyed a drone over Lyubertsy district around 4:30 am (0130 GMT) and blamed Kyiv for the attempted attack.

Air traffic at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports was suspended, the state-run TASS news agency reported earlier, citing the aviation service.

Two other drones were destroyed by air defenses over the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Russia’s defense ministry said on Telegram.

It did not say whether there had been damage or casualties.

The capital and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return” the conflict to Russia.

Read more:

Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

Russian SU-30 plane escorted US drone Reaper over Black Sea: Report