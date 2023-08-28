Russia scrambles two jets to counter US drones over Crimea: ministry

Russia scrambled two fighter jets on Monday to prevent two US drones from violating its border over the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

A ministry statement on Telegram said the drones had been observed near Crimea and heading for the Russian border on an intelligence mission.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As a result of the actions of anti-aircraft forces on duty the intelligence U.S. drones altered the direction of their flight and left the area where they were conducting air intelligence,” the ministry statement said.

Reuters could not verify the ministry’s account.

Read more:

US embassy ‘informant’ on Ukraine detained, says Russia

US plans to deploy thousands of drones to counter China’s military edge