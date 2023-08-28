Theme
A Matternet Drone loaded with a UPS sample box. American delivery giant UPS on March 26, 2019, launched the first authorized use of unamanned drones to transport packages to their recipient. (AFP)
A Matternet Drone loaded with a UPS sample box. American delivery giant UPS on March 26, 2019, launched the first authorized use of unamanned drones to transport packages to their recipient. (File photo: AFP)

Russia scrambles two jets to counter US drones over Crimea: ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia scrambled two fighter jets on Monday to prevent two US drones from violating its border over the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

A ministry statement on Telegram said the drones had been observed near Crimea and heading for the Russian border on an intelligence mission.

“As a result of the actions of anti-aircraft forces on duty the intelligence U.S. drones altered the direction of their flight and left the area where they were conducting air intelligence,” the ministry statement said.

Reuters could not verify the ministry’s account.

