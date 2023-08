A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake’s epicentre was 201 kilometres north of Mataram, Indonesia and 518 kilometres (322 miles) below the Earth’s surface, EMSC said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Colombia: GFZ

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Argentina