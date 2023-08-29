Theme
FILE- Indian army vehicles move in a convoy in the cold desert region of Ladakh, India, Sept. 18, 2022. Chinese and Indian military commanders have pledged to “maintain the peace and tranquility” along their disputed border in an apparent effort to stabilize the situation following a rise in tensions. China's Defense Ministry issued a joint press release on social media saying the 19th round of commander-level talks between the sides had produced a “positive, constructive and in-depth discussion centered on resolving issues related to the Line of Actual Control in the border's western sector. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan, File)
Indian army vehicles move in a convoy in the cold desert region of Ladakh, India. (File photo: AP)

India’s FM dismisses China’s claims on contested territory as ‘absurd’

Reuters, New Delhi
India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar dismissed China’s claims on contested territory as “absurd,” saying on Tuesday the areas belonged to India.

The Times of India newspaper reported on Tuesday that China has released its “official standard map,” including the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau, a Chinese- administered area claimed by India, as its official territory.

“Making absurd claims on India’s territory does not make it China’s territory,” Jaishankar told news channel NDTV.

Indian PM Modi calls for African Union to join G20

