International operation disrupts notorious ‘Qakbot’ hacking network: US

US authorities on Tuesday announced an international law enforcement operation to disrupt the notorious “Qakbot” malware platform used extensively used by cybercriminals involved in financial crime.

“Qakbot malware infected more than 700,000 victim computers, facilitated ransomware deployments, and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to businesses, healthcare providers, and government agencies all over the world,” the US Department of Justice said a statement.

The operation also involved France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Britain, it said.

First discovered more than a decade ago, Qakbot is commonly spread through malicious, boobytrapped emails sent to unsuspecting victims.

Security researchers say they believe the hacking network originates in Russia and has attacked organizations around the world from Germany to Argentina.

