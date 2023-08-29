Kremlin plays down Luna-25 moon landing failure, says space program will continue
The Kremlin on Tuesday said that the failure of Russia’s Luna-25 mission to the Moon earlier this month was “nothing terrible” and that the main thing was to continue Russia’s space exploration program.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This is not a reason to despair, nor to tear our hair out. This is another reason to analyze the causes (of the failure) and eliminate them next time.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Luna-25, Russia’s first lunar mission since 1976, crashed into the Moon on August 19 after a failed orbital maneuver, in what has been seen abroad as a major blow to the Russian space program. Days later, an Indian spacecraft successfully landed on the moon.
“The main thing is not to stop. Our plans are quite ambitious and they will be implemented further,” Peskov said.
Read more: Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon’s south pole?
-
Putin congratulates India on moon landing after Russia’s own mission crashedRussian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed an “impressive” achievement from India, which was the first nation to land a spacecraft on the ... World News
-
India eagerly counts down to second moon landing attempt after Russian lander crashIndia will make its second attempt to land on the moon on Wednesday, a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and the country’s standing as a ... World News
-
Russia’s Luna-25 space craft has smashed into the moonRussia’s first moon mission in 47 years failed when its Luna-25 space craft spun out of control and crashed into the moon after a problem preparing ... World News
-
Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft enters moon’s orbit: Space agencyRussia’s lunar spacecraft entered the moon’s orbit on Wednesday, a major step towards the country’s ambition of being the first to land on the moon’s ... World News
-
Russia launches moon lander in race to find water on moonRussia launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a probe to the Moon on Friday, live images showed, kicking off its first mission to the celestial body in ... World News
-
Russia to launch lunar spacecraft in race to find water on moon, first in 47 yearsRussia made its final preparations on Thursday for the launch of its first lunar landing spacecraft in 47 years as it races to be the first power to ... World News