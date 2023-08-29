Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A model of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 is on display at an exposition of the international military-technical forum Army-2023 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia, August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
A model of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 is on display at an exposition of the international military-technical forum Army-2023 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia, on August 18, 2023. (Reuters)

Kremlin plays down Luna-25 moon landing failure, says space program will continue

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that the failure of Russia’s Luna-25 mission to the Moon earlier this month was “nothing terrible” and that the main thing was to continue Russia’s space exploration program.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This is not a reason to despair, nor to tear our hair out. This is another reason to analyze the causes (of the failure) and eliminate them next time.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Luna-25, Russia’s first lunar mission since 1976, crashed into the Moon on August 19 after a failed orbital maneuver, in what has been seen abroad as a major blow to the Russian space program. Days later, an Indian spacecraft successfully landed on the moon.

“The main thing is not to stop. Our plans are quite ambitious and they will be implemented further,” Peskov said.

Advertisement

Read more: Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon’s south pole?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size