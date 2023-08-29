Theme
This photograph taken on August 11, 2023 shows a reusable airstrike drone called Punisher made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics during a test in Kyiv region, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says its forces downed two Ukrainian drones over Black Sea

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian forces downed a second Ukrainian drone over the Black Sea at around 1300 local time on Tuesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying.

The ministry said earlier the first drone had been shot down by a military jet.

Russia scrambles two jets to counter US drones over Crimea: Ministry

