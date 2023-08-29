Russia Ukraine conflict
Russia says its forces downed two Ukrainian drones over Black Sea
Russian forces downed a second Ukrainian drone over the Black Sea at around 1300 local time on Tuesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying.
The ministry said earlier the first drone had been shot down by a military jet.
