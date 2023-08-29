Russian mercenaries gather at funeral of Chekalo, Prigozhin’s logistics chief
Russian mercenaries gathered on Tuesday for the funeral of one of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s deputies who was killed with his boss in a plane crash last week, though the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had no plans to attend Prigozhin’s funeral.
The family of Valery Chekalov, the head of Wagner logistics, was joined by dozens of people, some of whom Reuters identified as Wagner mercenaries, at the Severnoye cemetery in St Petersburg, Russia’s former imperial capital.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A Russian Orthodox priest said prayers and swung a censer before Chekalov’s coffin as family, friends and former colleagues, some holding bunches of flowers, bade farewell, Reuters video showed.
Some, including women and children in sunglasses, came forward to kiss his coffin. Unidentified mourners at the funeral
ordered a Reuters videographer and photographer to stop filming.
The private Embraer Legacy 600 private jet on which Prigozhin was travelling to St Petersburg from Moscow crashed in the Tver region north of Moscow on August 23 with the loss of all 10 people on board, including Chekalov, Dmitry Utkin - another top Wagner leader - and four men reported to be Prigozhin’s bodyguards.
It is still unclear what caused the plane to crash but villagers near the crash scene told Reuters they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.
When asked if Putin would attend the funeral of Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “The presence of the president is not envisaged.”
Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any specific information about the funeral plans, and the arrangements were up to relatives. It was not immediately clear when Prigozhin’s funeral would take place.
The day after the crash, Putin sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said he had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the chaotic years of the early 1990s.
“He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life,” Putin said, while describing him as a talented businessman.
The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his mercenaries staged a mutiny against Putin’s top military commanders in which they took control of the southern city of Rostov and advanced towards Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.
The mutiny posed the biggest challenge to Putin’s rule since he took power on the last day of 1999. The Kremlin has rejected as an “absolute lie” the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators - for which they have not provided evidence - that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.
US President Joe Biden said last week he was not surprised by the death and that not much happened in Russia that Putin was not behind.
Investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed the identities of all 10 people killed in the crash, who also included two pilots and a flight attendant.
Read more:
Where does Prigozhin plane crash leave the Wagner mercenary group?
Russia’s Putin sends condolences over crash, says Prigozhin ‘achieved results’
Pro-Kyiv Russians call on Wagner Group to avenge Prigozhin’s death
-
Russia’s Putin won’t attend funeral of Wagner’s PrigozhinRussian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed when his plane crashed ... World News
-
Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crashRussian investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 ... World News
-
Russians lay flowers near Kremlin in memory of Wagner’s Prigozhin, UtkinA makeshift Wagner memorial near the Kremlin walls in Moscow grew bigger on Saturday as Russians kept bringing flowers in memory of the PMC Wagner ... World News
-
Biden: US trying to ascertain how Prigozhin’s plane was downedUS President Joe Biden on Friday said American officials were trying to determine precisely how Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane was ... World News
-
Lukashenko says he warned Prigozhin to ‘watch out,’ insists Wagner to stay in BelarusBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that he had warned Russian mercenary chiefs Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin to watch out ... World News
-
Kremlin dismisses accusations it killed Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin as ‘absolute lie’The Kremlin said on Friday that Western suggestions that Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had been killed on its orders were an “absolute lie” ... World News
-
Russian investigators confirm to family death of pilot of Prigozhin’s plane: SourceRussian investigators have confirmed the death of the pilot of the plane which crashed with the loss of all on board including mercenary chief Yevgeny ... World News
-
Where does Prigozhin plane crash leave the Wagner mercenary group?A day before mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane crash, a Russian official visited Libya to reassure allies that fighters from the Wagner Group ... World News
-
Pro-Kyiv Russians call on Wagner Group to avenge Prigozhin’s deathA group of Russian militants who fight on the Ukrainian side called on the Wagner Group of mercenaries to switch sides and join their ranks to revenge ... World News
-
Russia’s Putin sends condolences over crash, says Prigozhin ‘achieved results’Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his “condolences” over a plane crash that killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, describing him ... World News