Seven dead, two Injured as rain-damaged building collapses in northeast Nigeria camp

Seven people died and two were injured after torrential rains brought down a building at a camp for displaced people in northeast Nigeria, militia and a resident said Tuesday.

Thousands of internally displaced persons live in a former secondary school at the garrison town of Monguno, Borno state, and a classroom collapsed on Monday evening.

“Seven people were killed ... and two others were injured and presently in hospital,” anti-extremist militia leader Musa Kaka told AFP.

Monguno, 135 kilometres (85 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri, houses large numbers of people who fled a extremist insurgency that has killed 40,000 people.

The town offers makeshift camps under military and militia protection.

Around two million people have been displaced since the rebellion began in 2009.

The classroom had been weakened from a previous fire before Sunday’s downpour, said Bello Adamu.

The dead were buried on Tuesday, said resident Ahmad Babangida who attended the funerals.

“My friend’s son was among the seven dead and his wife is in hospital with a fractured leg,” Babangida said.

